Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mobileiron were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOBL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mobileiron by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,129,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after buying an additional 692,024 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Mobileiron by 209.8% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 165,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 112,219 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mobileiron by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,641,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 151.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 72,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,320,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

MOBL opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $818.19 million, a P/E ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.31. Mobileiron Inc has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 97.93% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $58.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $43,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 366,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,682.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Simon Biddiscombe sold 105,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $733,194.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,507,010.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

