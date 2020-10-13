Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 99.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,945,786 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Newmark Group by 42.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the second quarter worth about $82,000. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $894.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Newmark Group Inc has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $383.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Newmark Group Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

NMRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

