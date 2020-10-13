Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $168,000 in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 457.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,526,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,071 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,395 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,642,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,643,000 after acquiring an additional 820,304 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,273,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $11,248,000.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 4,807 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $58,116.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,847.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $96,490. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

