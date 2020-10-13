Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,453 Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Frontline by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontline by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,964,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after buying an additional 263,998 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 3.2% in the first quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 2,517,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after buying an additional 77,220 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Frontline by 281.8% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,617,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,184,000 after buying an additional 1,193,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth $6,720,000. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRO opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Frontline Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.66 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.46%. Frontline’s payout ratio is currently 243.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.89.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

