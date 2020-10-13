Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 38,080 Shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) by 24.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,791 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,080 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SolarWinds by 23.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,563,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,980 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SolarWinds by 458.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,058,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after buying an additional 868,895 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 1st quarter worth $8,036,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SolarWinds by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,434,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,340,000 after acquiring an additional 320,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in SolarWinds by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,899,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,780,000 after acquiring an additional 251,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWI opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 240.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SolarWinds Corp has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $22.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. SolarWinds’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SWI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SolarWinds from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

In other news, Director James K. Lines sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $387,192.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,355.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 300,000 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $5,856,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,044,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,429,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 594,974 shares of company stock valued at $11,792,227. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

