Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $189,000 Investment in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Avaya by 262.7% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 5,460,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,221 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,962,000 after purchasing an additional 194,593 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 9.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,490,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,779,000 after purchasing an additional 217,443 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Avaya by 20.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,732,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,409,000 after purchasing an additional 291,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Avaya in the first quarter worth about $20,120,000.

AVYA has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Secur. started coverage on Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Avaya has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

AVYA opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.91. Avaya Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $19.70.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.71). Avaya had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

