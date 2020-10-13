Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 35,786 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) by 178.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,786 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 67.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACB stock opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%. The company had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 million. Research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

In other news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 259,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $1,718,257.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,398,215 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,165.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

