Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,322 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Homology Medicines worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,673,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth $9,324,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 669.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 344,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 28.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 324,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $508.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59. Homology Medicines Inc has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.04). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,764.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Homology Medicines Inc will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Homology Medicines from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. FIX began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.