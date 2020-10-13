Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Orthopediatrics worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 19,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 64.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Orthopediatrics by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.31. Orthopediatrics Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.98. The company has a market cap of $899.06 million, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 7.28.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orthopediatrics Corp will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KIDS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Orthopediatrics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

