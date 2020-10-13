James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 31.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. James Hardie Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

JHX stock opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.51. James Hardie Industries plc has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 30.81%. On average, research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

