Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNOW. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.13.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $238.00 on Monday. Snowflake has a one year low of $208.55 and a one year high of $319.00.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

