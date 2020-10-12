Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Now Covered by Cowen

Analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.95% from the stock’s previous close.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

SNOW stock opened at $238.00 on Monday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $208.55 and a 1 year high of $319.00.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

