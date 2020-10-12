Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OM. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Outset Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE:OM opened at $42.51 on Monday. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

