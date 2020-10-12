Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair began coverage on shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $24.28 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $28.45.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

