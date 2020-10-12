Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PTVE has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $13.91 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcgrath bought 8,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. Also, insider John P. Rooney bought 6,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $75,621.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 73,909 shares of company stock worth $971,845 over the last three months.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

