Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on SNOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.74.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $248.00 on Monday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $208.55 and a 52-week high of $319.00.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.