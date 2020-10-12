Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on SNOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.74.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $248.00 on Monday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $208.55 and a 52-week high of $319.00.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Snowflake Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital
Snowflake Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital
Snowflake Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup
Snowflake Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup
Frogads Inc Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Frogads Inc Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages
Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages
Aphria & Its Peers Critical Review
Aphria & Its Peers Critical Review
Diversified Royalty Corp Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02
Diversified Royalty Corp Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report