Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.61.

NYSE SNOW opened at $238.00 on Monday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $208.55 and a 52 week high of $319.00.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $454,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Analyst Recommendations for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

