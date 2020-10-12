Frogads Inc (OTCMKTS:FROG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Frogads Inc (OTCMKTS:FROG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on FROG. William Blair began coverage on Frogads in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Frogads in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Frogads in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Frogads in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Frogads in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

OTCMKTS FROG opened at $74.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $355.70. Frogads has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $90.80.

In related news, major shareholder Scale Venture Partners Iv, L.P sold 1,085,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $44,405,442.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $12,276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,649,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,164,241. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,523,177 shares of company stock valued at $103,248,403.

Frogads Company Profile

FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.

