Frogads Inc (OTCMKTS:FROG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Frogads Inc (OTCMKTS:FROG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.63.
Several research firms have recently commented on FROG. William Blair began coverage on Frogads in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Frogads in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Frogads in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Frogads in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Frogads in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.
OTCMKTS FROG opened at $74.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $355.70. Frogads has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $90.80.
Frogads Company Profile
FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.
