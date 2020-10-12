Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BNL shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE BNL opened at $16.76 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $17.10.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Kristen Duckles bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Also, Director Laurie A. Hawkes purchased 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,200.00.

About Broadstone Net Lease

There is no company description available for Broadstone Net Lease Inc

Analyst Recommendations for Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

