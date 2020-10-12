Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0167 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

TSE:DIV opened at C$1.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The company has a market cap of $228.27 million and a P/E ratio of -315.00. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$1.17 and a 1 year high of C$3.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.78.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$6.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.39 million. On average, analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1212698 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIV shares. Pi Financial reduced their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

