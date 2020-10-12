Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0167 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.
TSE:DIV opened at C$1.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The company has a market cap of $228.27 million and a P/E ratio of -315.00. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$1.17 and a 1 year high of C$3.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.78.
Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$6.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.39 million. On average, analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1212698 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Diversified Royalty Company Profile
Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.
