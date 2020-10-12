Brokerages Expect Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) will post $1.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Invesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.64 billion. Invesco reported sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $6.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invesco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.98.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $13.28 on Monday. Invesco has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Invesco news, Director Sarah Beshar acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $495,601.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan acquired 290,300 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 40,217 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 10.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 312,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 30,479 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco by 28.1% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 11.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after buying an additional 64,485 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Invesco by 6.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

