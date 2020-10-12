Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given Overweight Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1,460.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $1,282.00.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,132.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $630.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks restated an outperform rating and issued a $1,165.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,173.83.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,281.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 142.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,272.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,048.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6,776.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,348,000 after buying an additional 39,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 48 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

