Wedbush Raises Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $500.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $445.00 to $500.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DPZ. OTR Global raised Domino’s Pizza to a positive rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $403.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $418.27.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $392.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.33. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $251.16 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.80, for a total value of $467,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,251,177. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

