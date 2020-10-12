Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE OM opened at $44.53 on Monday. Outset Medical has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $65.00.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

