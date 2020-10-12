Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE OM opened at $44.53 on Monday. Outset Medical has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $65.00.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Analyst Recommendations for Outset Medical (NYSE:OM)

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Chipotle Mexican Grill Given Overweight Rating at Wells Fargo & Company
Chipotle Mexican Grill Given Overweight Rating at Wells Fargo & Company
Wedbush Raises Domino’s Pizza Price Target to $500.00
Wedbush Raises Domino’s Pizza Price Target to $500.00
Outset Medical, Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Outset Medical, Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
American Well Corp Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
American Well Corp Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
Barclays Increases Penn National Gaming Price Target to $85.00
Barclays Increases Penn National Gaming Price Target to $85.00
Barclays Trims Wynn Resorts Target Price to $115.00
Barclays Trims Wynn Resorts Target Price to $115.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report