American Well Corp (NASDAQ:AMWL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Shares of American Well Corp (NASDAQ:AMWL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMWL shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ AMWL opened at $34.53 on Monday. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80.

American Well Company Profile

There is no company description available for American Well Corp.

Analyst Recommendations for American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL)

