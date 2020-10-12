Barclays Increases Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $85.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Union Gaming Research lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.31.

NASDAQ PENN traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.39. 24,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,103,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $76.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.08.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 66,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $3,121,172.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,196,717.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 33,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,179,614.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,762.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,098 shares of company stock worth $10,499,947. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 89.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 132.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 602.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,288.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

