Barclays Trims Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Target Price to $115.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WYNN. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.13.

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.14. 11,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,121,972. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.21 and a 200-day moving average of $78.36.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.98) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $36,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,697 shares in the company, valued at $696,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,337 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 25.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,770 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

