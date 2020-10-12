Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) to post $2.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. Toll Brothers reported sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year sales of $6.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of TOL opened at $49.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $50.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $1,435,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,085 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,033.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 254,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $11,278,030.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,020,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,968,576.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 552,458 shares of company stock valued at $23,762,492. 10.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

