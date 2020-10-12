Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $150.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an inline rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.21.

PPG Industries stock opened at $135.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 29.1% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $2,482,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.8% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 76,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 87.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 44.4% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

