SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $948,748.91 and approximately $30.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0342 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00052534 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,305.79 or 0.99990831 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.54 or 0.00632672 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.88 or 0.01007180 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00105559 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SAFEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.