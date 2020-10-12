AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) PT Lowered to $4.00 at MKM Partners

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its price objective lowered by MKM Partners from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMC. Citigroup upped their target price on AMC Entertainment to $4.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.12.

Shares of AMC opened at $4.04 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($1.44). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 75.33%. The firm had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 51,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 37,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 395,669 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

