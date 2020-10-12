MKM Partners Trims Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Target Price to $15.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its target price trimmed by MKM Partners from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cinemark from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.38.

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.93. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 43.0% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,205,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,611,000 after buying an additional 2,466,425 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 730.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,360,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,053 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cinemark by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after purchasing an additional 58,085 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,174.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,516,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 105,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.