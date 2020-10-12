ThoreCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $23,052.00 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for about $2,215.43 or 0.19439645 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $192.05 million and $23,052.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00271196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00098244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00037981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.21 or 0.01493536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00159993 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

