Holo Market Cap Reaches $84.86 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Holo has a total market cap of $84.86 million and approximately $5.60 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Fatbtc, Bilaxy and Binance. During the last week, Holo has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00271196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00098244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00037981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.21 or 0.01493536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00159993 BTC.

About Holo

Holo’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,455,003,907 tokens. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Holo Token Trading

Holo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, ABCC, Bilaxy, Fatbtc, WazirX, IDEX, Binance, LATOKEN, Hotbit and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

