LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Shares Gap Up to $35.09

LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.09, but opened at $41.50. LMP Automotive shares last traded at $40.20, with a volume of 49 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 8.43.

Get LMP Automotive alerts:

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director William G. Cohen acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 157,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Samer Tawfik bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $192,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,734,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,906,985.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LMP Automotive by 174.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LMP Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 29,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMPX)

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.