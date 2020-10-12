BG Staffing (BGSF) versus Its Rivals Financial Comparison

BG Staffing (NYSE: BGSF) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare BG Staffing to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for BG Staffing and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BG Staffing 0 0 0 0 N/A BG Staffing Competitors 302 786 906 52 2.35

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 6.12%. Given BG Staffing’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BG Staffing has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

BG Staffing has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BG Staffing’s peers have a beta of 1.64, meaning that their average share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BG Staffing and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BG Staffing 1.27% 20.86% 11.35% BG Staffing Competitors 1.02% 29.90% 5.48%

Dividends

BG Staffing pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. BG Staffing pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Help supply services” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 30.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BG Staffing and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BG Staffing $294.31 million $13.25 million 5.77 BG Staffing Competitors $3.71 billion $122.83 million 15.47

BG Staffing’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BG Staffing. BG Staffing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.9% of BG Staffing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of BG Staffing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BG Staffing peers beat BG Staffing on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc. provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions to client partners; and finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel. Its client partners include Fortune 500 companies, and medium and small companies, as well as consulting firms that engage in systems integration projects. The Light Industrial segment offers skilled and unskilled field talent to manufacturing, distribution, logistics, and call center client partners. It has 12 branch offices and 15 on-site locations operating in 7 states. The company was formerly known as LTN Staffing, LLC and changed its name to BG Staffing, Inc. in November 2013. BG Staffing, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

