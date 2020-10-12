Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $200.00

Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $200.00 and last traded at $200.00, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.54.

DQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.95 and a 200-day moving average of $84.27.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

