Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $269.22 Million

Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) will report $269.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $257.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $295.00 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $292.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $247.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.09 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

BRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Compass Point downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $12.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,970,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,724,000 after acquiring an additional 633,510 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,891,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,465,000 after purchasing an additional 164,434 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 22,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,634,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,527,000 after buying an additional 233,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

