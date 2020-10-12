DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Gap Up to $14.00

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.00, but opened at $17.50. DouYu International shares last traded at $16.27, with a volume of 15,765 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOYU shares. 86 Research lowered DouYu International to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DouYu International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.95. DouYu International had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in DouYu International by 15.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,015,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in DouYu International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,738,000. 12.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

