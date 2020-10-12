Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) Shares Gap Up to $1.18

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.18, but opened at $1.31. Borqs Technologies shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 2,582 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36.

Borqs Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRQS)

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides development services, software solutions, and products for Android-based smart connected devices in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services and Connected Solutions.

