Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 41.27 ($0.54).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LLOY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday.

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 28.51 ($0.37) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.32. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.96). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.75.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 577,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £138,513.12 ($180,991.92). Also, insider James Lupton purchased 1,000,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £260,000 ($339,736.05). In the last three months, insiders bought 2,578,150 shares of company stock worth $66,878,704.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

