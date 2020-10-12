Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Shares Gap Up to $68.63

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $68.63, but opened at $75.55. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF shares last traded at $70.26, with a volume of 3,600 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average of $53.80.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.