NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.50) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.58.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. NeoPhotonics has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $112,356.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the second quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

