Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

PFS opened at $13.07 on Thursday. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $867.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $84.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John R. Kamin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,866,000 after acquiring an additional 209,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1,025.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 664,415 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 605,362 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,231 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 152.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 7.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

