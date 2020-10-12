Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SRPT has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.79.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $145.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.32. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $175.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.84.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The firm had revenue of $137.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $4,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,132,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,466,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $174,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,519,375 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 712.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

See Also: Depreciation

Analyst Recommendations for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NeoPhotonics Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
NeoPhotonics Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Provident Financial Services Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott
Provident Financial Services Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott
PBF Energy Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Barclays
PBF Energy Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Barclays
Sarepta Therapeutics Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada
Sarepta Therapeutics Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Visa
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Visa
National Bank Financial Downgrades Cineplex to Sector Perform
National Bank Financial Downgrades Cineplex to Sector Perform


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report