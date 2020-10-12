Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SRPT has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.79.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $145.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.32. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $175.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.84.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The firm had revenue of $137.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $4,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,132,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,466,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $174,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,519,375 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 712.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

