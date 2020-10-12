Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Visa (NYSE:V)

Visa (NYSE:V)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $243.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

NYSE V opened at $206.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.84. Visa has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The company has a market cap of $401.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 973.2% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 21,715 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

