Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Visa (NYSE:V)

Visa (NYSE:V)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $243.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.
NYSE V opened at $206.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.84. Visa has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The company has a market cap of $401.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 973.2% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 21,715 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
