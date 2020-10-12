National Bank Financial Downgrades Cineplex (TSE:CGX) to Sector Perform

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$12.50. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 72.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CGX. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cineplex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Cineplex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.71.

TSE CGX opened at C$4.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.23 million and a PE ratio of -1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.68. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$4.72 and a twelve month high of C$34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 652.72.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($1.55) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post -0.8000614 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cineplex news, Director Phyllis Yaffe purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,964.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$240,750.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Analyst Recommendations for Cineplex (TSE:CGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NeoPhotonics Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
NeoPhotonics Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Provident Financial Services Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott
Provident Financial Services Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott
PBF Energy Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Barclays
PBF Energy Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Barclays
Sarepta Therapeutics Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada
Sarepta Therapeutics Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Visa
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Visa
National Bank Financial Downgrades Cineplex to Sector Perform
National Bank Financial Downgrades Cineplex to Sector Perform


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report