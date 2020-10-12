National Bank Financial Downgrades Cineplex (TSE:CGX) to Sector Perform

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$12.50. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 72.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CGX. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cineplex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Cineplex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.71.

TSE CGX opened at C$4.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.23 million and a PE ratio of -1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.68. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$4.72 and a twelve month high of C$34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 652.72.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($1.55) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post -0.8000614 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cineplex news, Director Phyllis Yaffe purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,964.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$240,750.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

