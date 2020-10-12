Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Given New $79.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of RCL opened at $70.26 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was down 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $88,704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $38,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,228,274.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth approximately $454,688,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 220.8% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,183,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,909,000 after buying an additional 4,255,837 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2,349.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,277,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,711 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth about $71,853,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 23,609.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,181,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,210 shares during the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

