WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS WXXWY opened at $52.70 on Friday. WuXi Biologics has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $53.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NeoPhotonics Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
NeoPhotonics Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Provident Financial Services Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott
Provident Financial Services Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott
PBF Energy Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Barclays
PBF Energy Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Barclays
Sarepta Therapeutics Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada
Sarepta Therapeutics Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Visa
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Visa
National Bank Financial Downgrades Cineplex to Sector Perform
National Bank Financial Downgrades Cineplex to Sector Perform


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report