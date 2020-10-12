WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS WXXWY opened at $52.70 on Friday. WuXi Biologics has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $53.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97.

