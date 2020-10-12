Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Given New $246.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NSC. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $218.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.64 and a 200-day moving average of $183.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $224.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,524.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $928,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,074,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,223 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 100.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,185,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $204,758,000 after acquiring an additional 593,758 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,406,000 after acquiring an additional 577,841 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,815,000 after acquiring an additional 403,202 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

